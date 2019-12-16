‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Gets Workout in at the Gym Amid David Eason Split

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans might not be posting anything long-lasting on Instagram since announcing her split from estranged husband David Eason in October, but she is still using a social network app to give fans a look at her life. The MTV alum took to Snapchat on Sunday to share a look at her latest visit to the gym. The workout came amid renewed speculation that Evans will be returning to Teen Mom 2.

Evans first shared a clip of herself driving to the gym, adding the caption, “My hair is on poiiiiint, thanks to myself.” She included fire and laughing emojis.

Next, she shared a clip of herself using a weight machine. “When you’re a girl at the gym [laugh my f—ing a— off],” she wrote in the caption.

The gym posts came a few days after she shared a message to fans on her Instagram Story that appeared to hint at her future on television.

“My journey WILL continue to be shared,” she wrote. “No matter what happens… Thanks for all your support everyone!”

It is not clear if Evans is hinting at a return to Teen Mom 2 or if she is suggesting she will continue sharing her life on social media, or even in a whole new reality show. In November, a source told Radar Online she was in talks with MTV about bringing her back, now that Eason is no longer in the picture. MTV is reportedly “desperate” to bring her back because the first Teen Mom 2 season without her saw a decline in ratings.

MTV fired Evans in early May 2019 after the couple temporarily lost custody of their children because Eason shot and killed the family dog. Eason was previously fired in 2018 for using homophobic and transphobic language on Twitter.

Six months after the dog-shooting incident, Eason announced on Oct. 31 that she was planning to divorce Eason.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “I’m starting that now. The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am,” she continued. “Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Although Evans has not officially filed for divorce, the couple are already in a custody battle over their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans has two other children from previous relationships, Kaiser, 5, and Jace, 10.

Evans appeared to reference her break-up with Eason in a cryptic Instagram Story post on Friday.

“Females break up mentally before they break up physically,” reads an unattributed quote she shared. “A guy can think he has her on lock while laying beside her but her mind is in another place. be careful how you treat her because once you lose the head, the body follows and that is real.”