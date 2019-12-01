‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Defends Her After Perceived Slight From Kailyn Lowry

Nathan Griffith, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, is sparring on Twitter with one of Evans’ former co-stars, Kailyn Lowry. The whole spat began as when Lowry reached out to another one of Evans’ former partners, Courtland Rogers. Rogers was married to Evans from 2012 to 2014, and it seems like his current marriage to wife Lindsey is on the rocks. Rogers tweeted about wanting a divorce, and Lowry advised against it. That bit of advice seemed to tick off Griffith.

“Before you do this, think about why. Then ask yourself if it can be worked thru (sic)… don’t give up bc it’s ‘easier’ to move on to the ‘next best thing’… you will eventually struggle in the next relationship so cherish what you have courtland! Love is a commitment,” Lowry wrote. “Even when it’s hard!!! I know I’m being a hypocrite but it’s only bc I’ve been thru(sic) it!!!”

In response to the tweet, Griffith wrote, “Kail really?! Why get involved with an ex that obviously gets under [Jenelle’s] skin? You don’t want the drama but then you egg on the drama. I know Jenelle has done some shitty things but do you honestly have to keep it going? Not trying to be a d— just speaking truth.”

Lowry soon hit back at Griffith’s claim that were advice was not earnest, writing, “This has absolutely nothing to do with Jenelle… what are you talking about?”

This whole exchange left Teen Mom 2 fans divided. Some thought Lowry never should not have chimed in in the first place, while others thought Griffith was reading the situation wrong.

“Ya but you (Lowry) are the last one who should be giving advice on healthy relationships in any form, you probably shoulda sat this one out girl,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added, “Now that Jenelle gives him the time of day he’s rushing to defend, even when it isn’t necessary. I can’t even with those two.”

A third replied, “Don’t worry Kail people just sensitive! Why Nathan so pressed?”

A fourth wrote, “Kail be the bigger person and don’t engage.”

Evans herself has not commented on the Twitter scuffle just yet. Griffith has made a few more remarks on the matter, explaining his few to some of his detractors. However, he only added one more brief statement directly towards Lowry.

“[By the way] Happy thanksgiving and God bless!” he wrote. “Kill people with kindness and win them over by love.”

