Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Arrested on Drug Charges

The drama continues for Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans, as her ex-husband Courtland Rogers was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in North Carolina.

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources said Rogers was booked Tuesday at Brunswick County Jail after being indicted last month on two drug-related charges: selling and delivering schedule III substances and possession with intent to sell and distribute schedule III substances.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two drug charges stem from a drug possession-related arrest in November, when Rogers was also charged with a habitual felon charge because he’d bene arrested and convicted for his third felony in 2013.

Rogers was released from Brunswick County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He and Evans share no children and were married for less than two years. Rogers recently married his girlfriend, Lindsey Frazier, and welcomed their first child together in March.

The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies schedule III drugs as substances that have less potential for abuse than schedule I (heroin, LSD, marijuana, etc.) or II (morphine, opium, codeine, etc.) drugs. Schedule III drugs include “products containing not more than 90 milligrams of codeine per dosage unit (Tylenol with Codeine).”

Rogers was arrested in February for possession of a controlled substance and was jailed for violating his probation.

As of Monday night, Rogers was posting photos with his 10-day-old son, Camryn. Early Tuesday morning, he shared a photo holding Camryn with the caption, “Me and my boy.”

Me and my boy 💙 pic.twitter.com/nQPKTOBx1N — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) April 10, 2018

In December, Rogers took to Twitter to insist he was finished using drugs. So NOW with 2 and a half years of sobriety & preparing for my son’s birth I am focused on my family because in the end… that’s ALL THAT MATTERS,” he wrote. He has yet to address his new arrest with fans.

Meanwhile, Evans is dealing with drug-related controversy from her social media followers. Earlier this month, she clapped back at a fan who poked fun at her history of substance abuse.

The Teen Mom 2 personality’s heroin addiction was documented on earlier seasons of the show, and she has since admitted that she tested positive for THC just after giving birth to her daughter Ensley in January.

Fans and fellow castmates have even insinuated the MTV personality is still on drugs, so when a simple post about Hot Pockets turned into an accusation, Evans was clearly upset.

“Alright, now that I ate a Hot Pocket I feel like I had lunch and can get back to cleaning,” she tweeted on Monday, alongside a series of emojis.

When a fan asked the 26-year-old what flavor of Hot Pockets was her favorite, another Twitter user commented back, “Heroine [sic].”

Evans quote tweeted the message with a strong response: “You’re f—ing disgusting.”

It makes sense that Evans would be sensitive about her drug use, having opened up about her near-fatal experience with heroin in her memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, which was released in 2017.

In the book, Evans said that she “won’t glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much,” but admitted that her “first trip was amazing.”

“Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked,” she wrote.

The drug soon took its toll, with Evans losing custody of her son Jace, who lives with her mother, Barbara Evans.

“I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you’re a junkie,” she said.

Evans recently started filming again for Teen Mom 2 after her husband David Eason was fired from the show for going on a homophobic Twitter rant.