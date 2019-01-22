‘Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans’ Ex Andrew Lewis Wants Back in His Son's Life

Jenelle Evans' past is coming back to haunt her in a big way, with the Teen Mom 2 cast member's ex of nearly a decade returning to the picture and asking to be a part of his son's life.

In Monday's all-new episode of the MTV reality show, Evans was shocked to hear from a producer that the father of her 9-year-old son Jace, Andrew Lewis, had contacted the network and asked them to bring Jenelle, Jace and mom Barbara Evans to New York and see him, saying he had been cheated of a relationship with his son.

Later, Barbara FaceTimed Lewis to see why after nearly a decade, he was interested in being a father to his son.

"You haven't seen him his whole life, and I don't want you to come into his life and see him once or twice and then not see him again," Barbara said. "Let me ask you a question. Why, now, do you want to see Jace after all these years?"

Lewis explained that he left Jenelle and their child back when she had gotten pregnant due to his immaturity, but said that at 33, he wants to be a good father.

It wasn't without a dig at Jenelle, however. "The true low life in a relationship is a woman keeping her child away from a loving father," he told Barbara.

Jace's grandmother, who currently has custody of Jace, was suspicious of the request, and told him that she would be willing to consider a relationship between the father and son if she could travel to New York alone first and determine if he was in a good place to begin that emotional work.

"I don't want to keep Andrew from Jace forever, but he says, 'Oh, well, you know, I'm not going to pop in and pop out. I'm not going to do that,'"

Jenelle told her mom. "Well, I don't know that! I don't know what to do."

She was especially worried that Lewis hadn't gotten control of his drinking problem, or would hide the issue around them.

"I think if we ever do decide to let Jace see him, it would have to be a short term thing," Barbara said, suggesting periodic lunches or dinners that could be supervised at first.

"That's a big decision, and I can't let Jace's life be affected more than it has been affected," Jenelle explained, adding that letting Lewis back in her son's life would be tough for her as well.

"I hate Andrew so bad," the reality star said. "It was an abusive relationship with him too ... I have anxiety now, just us getting off the phone with him."

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV