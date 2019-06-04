‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Ex Andrew Lewis Comes Forward During Reunion

After approaching ex Jenelle Evans and her mom Barbara earlier this season looking to meet 9-year-old son Jace, Andrew Lewis is back on the Teen Mom 2 reunion stage.

Returning to the reunion filming for the first time in nearly a decade during Monday’s episode of the MTV reality show, Lewis tried to justify his recent attempts to be a part of Jace’s life out of the blue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have tried [to reach out to Jenelle],” he told host Dr. Drew Pinsky, adding that Jenelle had rebuffed his efforts.

Evans’ other ex, Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Kaiser, didn’t see that as a valid excuse.

“You can go through lawyers man,” he told Lewis. “I’m not trying to throw you under the bus, but if this has to do with my kids, I’ll fight through hell and high water even to see them one day a month if I had to. If I have to take supervised visits, as long as I have that one-on-one connection with my children.”

Evans’ mom Barbara piled on that Lewis hadn’t truly tried to be a part of his son’s life, even over the past year.

“Jace doesn’t even know him,” she pointed out, adding that Lewis didn’t even know what grade his son was in at this point. “You just can’t show up one day and say, ‘Hi, I’m your father,’ and then not see him again for two years. I mean, you just can’t do that! You need to be consistent.”

As to Lewis’ motives for returning to his son’s life, Barbara continued, “I just think that he thinks about Jace once and a while, and then he’ll go on a whim and he’ll text or whatever, and then that’s that.”

While Lewis insisted he had spent time away from Jace “feeding the homeless,” getting a degree and sobering up, Barbara wasn’t buying it.

She told Dr. Drew, “If this guy was an upstanding citizen, somebody I could depend on, it would be a different story.”

Photo credit: MTV