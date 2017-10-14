‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Slams Jenelle Evans Over Editing Claims

Teen Mom 2 cast member Javi Marroquin is speaking out after Jenelle Evans claimed she and her husband were put in false light due to the reality show’s editing.

Evans said the clip her and husband David Eason’s save the date photo shoot, which shows Eason forcefully grabbing one of their kids and ignoring their pleas for food, was edited to make them look bad.

Marroquin, who has a child with Teen Mom 2 subject Kailyn Lowry, just isn’t buying it.

“You control your story,” Marroquin told Radar. “You do what you do on camera. You know you’re being filmed. If you’re going to act that way, own it. I don’t think you can edit whatever is going on that’s happening.”

“If I get a bad edit then I deserve it. If I said something stupid or did something stupid. We signed up for it. Realize it and change…We’re human too. We get annoyed and we get frustrated. But at the end of the day, work with them and they work with you.”

He also bashed Evans’ claims that she was quitting the MTV series, which is currently in its eighth season. He said he’s heard all the women featured on the show saw that claim at one point or another, but that haven’t left yet.

“I feel like every girl has threatened to leave the show since we started this years ago,” he said. “I hate when they say that because if you take out the doors that it opens, the money it provides, the house you’re living in, take all of that out and where would you be?”

He added, “People need to be humble.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.