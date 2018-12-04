‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Denies Rumors of Split With Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans is shutting down rumors of a split with David Eason soon after changing her status to “separated” on Facebook and unfollowing her husband on social media.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to shut down speculation of marital problems with her husband of just over a year, writing, “[Laughing my f—ing a— off], Married couples have disagreements but that doesn’t mean they are ‘splitting up.’ #RUMORS.”

She added, “My mom isn’t even friends with me on social media.. why does social media determine someone’s life?”

Evans and Eason share 22-month-old daughter Ensley, and the MTV personality is also mother to 9-year-old Jace and 4-year-old Kaiser from previous relationships. The couple has had a number of ups and downs since they tied the knot in September 2017, and when the couple unfollowed one another on social media last month, people thought the couple was possibly done for good. As of the time of Evans’ explanation, Eason still did not follow her on Instagram, nor anyone else.

Alongside the breakup denial, Evans also shared photos of her family picking out a Christmas tree together on social media.

“In the pines, trying to find a #ChristmasTree,” she captioned the photo.

Back in October, the Teen Mom 2 couple also drew concern after Evans called the police to accuse her husband of assaulting her in a drunken rage.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans can be heard telling a dispatcher in the 911 call. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

After the audio was publicly released, the couple called their fight that night a misunderstanding, denying that there was abuse in their relationship

“I know everyone’s concerned about me. I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she OK?’ ‘How are the kids?’ Everything’s fine,” Evans said in a YouTube video published on Oct. 25. “I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to say in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty