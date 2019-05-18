‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans and David Eason Told Not to Speak About Custody Case by Judge

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason were back in court Friday for a second day in her ongoing fight to keep her children after Eason shot and killed her dog. A judge reportedly told them they could not talk about the custody case in public.

The judge in the case told Evans, Eason and the caregivers of her children that they cannot talk about what goes on behind closed doors to the public, an insider told Radar Online.

Although Evans previously talked about leaving Eason, the couple appeared walking hand-in-hand to the courtroom in North Carolina.

“She’s sick over everything,” an insider told Radar of Evans’ reaction to losing her children. “It’s hard.”

The insider said the children were not at the hearing, but were supervised by Child Protective Services.

The insider also said Jenelle’s eldest son Jace spoke with social services and has been open about the situation.

“He looks on the Internet, he knows what’s going on,” the inside said of the 9-year-old. “He told them all the problems,” including that he is “scared of David.”

The insider also claimed Evans has said her “stomach is upside down,” has anxiety and is “not eating” because of the ordeal.

In late April, Eason shot and killed Evans’ dog Nugget after it “snapped” at Ensley, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter. After the incident, MTV said it would no longer film Evans for Teen Mom 2 and CPS began an investigation.

Ensley was removed from their home on May 14, after Evans’ lost visitation rights to Jace, whose guardian is Evans’ mother Barbara. Evans’ other son, Kaiser, is believed to be with his father Nathan Griffin’s mother Doris. Maryssa, Eason’s 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, was also removed from the couple’s custody.

The couple’s first court hearing in the custody case was on Thursday. Evans has vowed to get her sons back.

“I’ve been fighting to get my son back,” Evans told Us Weekly Monday. “Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining this matter.”

She continued, “Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother [Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris] with no notice or call to me. CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

Before the hearings, Evans and Eason were given an opportunity to meet with their children under CPS supervision. However, the meeting reportedly did not go well, as Eason was “thrown out” for “causing trouble” and arguing with the social workers.

Photo Credit: Getty Images