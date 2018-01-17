Fans Ask If Jenelle Evans and David Eason Are High in Lip-Syncing Snapchat Video

Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans has fans wondering if she and husband David Eason are getting high, after the pair posted some lip-syncing Snapchat videos.

In the social media clips, Evans and Eason are seen first at the airport and then riding in a car together, as reported by In Touch.

Evans is filming the two lip-syncing to various songs, including the Bruno Mars and Cardi track “Finesse,” and adding video filters.

While normally this behavior wouldn’t be alarming, the fact that Evans has a history of drug use and her daughter Ensley tested positive for drugs at the time of her birth has given fans reason to worry.

The druggies have arrived pic.twitter.com/2fuIqh6Rv3 — Ms Anon Mafioso™ (@Anon_Mafioso) January 15, 2018

“And obviously wasted no time getting stoned out of their minds. And what’s with him stroking her arm like that?” a fan tweeted.

“They do seem as though they are just being silly and having a great time, until the snap when David pets her shoulder. The way he rubs her is very typical of someone on [ectasy],” another fan on Reddit wrote.

Others did defend the couple, however, saying they were probably just having a good time.

Evans is no stranger to drama, having recently called 911 to claim her mother, Barbara Evans, was abusing her son Jace.

She claimed that Jace called her crying because his grandmother was abusing him but Barbara simply says that is not accurate.

“Jace had been having a meltdown. He has ADHD and his medication was starting to wear off. He was just so upset, throwing toys at me and kicking the walls,” Barbara told the outlet.

“By the time the police came he was calm. I told them he’s having a meltdown. His ADHD medicine wears off at night. I showed them the medicine and told them this is starting to kick in,” she added.

Additionally, Barbara claimed the police were on her side once they determined no harm had been done.

“The officer said to me ‘This is just another thing with Jenelle and her drama. She is just trying to get ratings up for MTV.’ They know what she is all about,” she said.

Barbara also addressed the fact the Jace does suffer from ADHD and revealed that she felt it necessary to let people know.

“I want people to know that Jace has ADHA. Anyone who has a child who has ADHD knows exactly where I’m coming from. They know how bad it can be,” she said.

Finally, Barbara took Evans to task for what she feels are shortcomings in her parenting skills.

“If she would put him first it would solve the problems. I put him first. Jenelle refuses to go to therapy with us and until she goes and works with me and the therapist he’s in trouble,” Barbara fired back. “Jenelle needs to start parenting. I tell her these things and she doesn’t believe it.”