‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans and David Eason ‘Considering Marriage Counseling’ Amid MTV Firing

Amid her firing from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason, who admitted to shooting and killing their family’s French bulldog, aren’t giving up on each other.

The controversial MTV couple is reportedly “considering marriage counseling,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Evans has been telling close friends as much.

The source also said that Evans, who starred on the reality series since its first season in 2011, is now “trying to do what’s best for her and her kids.” In addition to her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley, Evans is also mom to 4-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and 9-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.

Following Evans’ recent firing, the insider told ET that it came as an unpleasant surprise to the 27-year-old, as she was in the midst of conversations with production about her future with the network and the show.

MTV confirmed to multiple news outlets that it cut ties with Evans, more than a year after it fired Eason for a homophobic rant on social media. Evans’ firing comes a week after Eason shot and killed the French bulldog, Nugget, who he claims bit Ensley.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

The firing comes after outrage sparked among Teen Mom 2 fans when reports surfaced that Eason killed Nugget. Eason admitted in an angry Instagram post to killing the family pet, writing that his actions were justified because the dog had gone after Ensley multiple times.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he captioned an Instagram video of the toddler at the time. “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans had a different reaction, sharing an emotional tribute to Nugget via Instagram. She also told Us Weekly that she was considering divorce.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she said, adding that they weren’t on speaking terms. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized. … I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”