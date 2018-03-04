Jenelle Evans Says Daughter Ensley Will No Longer Appear on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans’ daughter Ensley Eason will no longer be a part of Teen Mom 2, according to Evans.

Despite Evans’ continued involvement with the MTV reality series, the Teen Mom 2 infant will apparently not be shown on camera anymore. It is unclear whether already filmed footage of Ensley will still be shown or if MTV will cut her out entirely.

“Ensley will not be appearing on Teen Mom 2 after this season,” Evans wrote. “Keep up with me on [Instagram] for updates of the gorgeous little babe.”

Ensley will not be appearing on #TeenMom2 after this season. Keep up with me on IG for updates of the gorgeous little babe. 🎀✨ — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) March 4, 2018

Evans’ announcement comes after Evans’ husband, Ensley’s father David Eason, was fired by MTV.

David first shared a photo of Evans using an AR-15 hours after the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida. While that was a case of poor timing, David then lashed out with a homophobic Twitter rant when fans questioned him about having an AR-15 around the couple’s children.

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me?” Eason wrote. “LMAO why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

After fans and fellow Teen Mom 2 cast members lashed out with disgust at the comments, MTV promptly gave Eason the boot.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement Tuesday. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Official statement from @MTVPress: David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him. — MTV Communications (@MTVPress) February 21, 2018

The infant’s departure from the MTV series is somewhat surprising. A Teen Mom cast member’s child not appearing on the show is pretty unheard of (except when there is a custody issue involved).

However, this was either MTV’s way of severing as many ties with Eason as possible or Eason’s way of hitting back at MTV for the firing. It is unclear who initiated the exit.

As it currently stands, Evans and her her two sons from previous relationships, Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith, will still appear on the MTV reality series.

Teen Mom 2 is currently off-season, but its sister show, Teen Mom OG, airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.