'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Teases 'Positive' and 'Fun' Project Amid Rumors About Future

Jenelle Evans is teasing a "super fun" and "positive" project on her horizon almost a year after her exit from Teen Mom 2. As the former MTV personality awaits the conclusion of her contract with the network after being let go from the show, she teased on Twitter Saturday something new and exciting coming for her, telling followers to "stay tuned."

Cannot waaaaait to share the project I’m involved with! 🎙🎉🎥 It’s going to be super fun, positive vibes, and no drama! Very different! I’ll keep you posted with updates within these next few months. #StayTuned 💓 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) February 29, 2020

While Evans has yet to give any further details about the project, she opened up to PopCulture.com last month in an exclusive interview about what the future holds for her.

"I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?'" Evans said at the time. "I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff."

"It's not just other companies," she continued. "I'm not gonna lie, MTV, they're iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not. So I'm just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they're digging into my life, and they want to know what's up!"

Working on her YouTube channel, Evans explained, has been much more enjoyable sharing her life than her time on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2.

"It's really awesome actually, because then it's not like I'm worried about what's about to air," she told PopCulture. "Are people gonna judge me? Am I parenting right or wrong? It's all about what I want to do — I make my own schedule, and I do what I want, and I share what I want."

"That has been awesome for me," she added. "Because it's like I'm having fun with it, versus when I was on Teen Mom it was just kind of like, 'Get the camera out of my face, I'm mad right now.' Now it's, 'Hey, I'm happy, let's go do something fun. Let's film something fun.' And whenever you try to suggest that to MTV, it gets tossed out."

Photo credit: Getty Images