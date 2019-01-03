‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Celebrates the Holidays With Photos of All Her Children Together

Jenelle Evans spent some serious quality time with family over the holidays leading up to what promises to be a drama-filled Season 9 premiere of Teen Mom 2.

The MTV star, 27, and her husband David Eason, 30, are typically known for stirring up drama on social media and on TV, what with Eason’s controversial touting of gun ownership and the confederate flag and Evans’ continued defense of his behavior.

But this holiday, the couple appears to have spent time chronicling their kids’ Christmas, sharing a number of photos of Evans’ sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships, as well as the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason’s daughter Maryssa, 11, also from a previous relationship, made an appearance in the Christmas photos as well, showing it was clearly all hands on deck in the Evans-Eason household.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premieres Monday, Jan. 14, and will feature accusations made by Evans to a 911 operator in October that her husband had assaulted her, injuring her collarbone during a drunken dispute. Evans later laughed off the call as a “misunderstanding,” but it’s unlikely to be a pleasant season for the family to relive.

Keep scrolling to see all the holiday photos Evans shared from brighter times with her family ahead of the premiere.

Little Helpers

While kicking off the holiday season, Evans had some serious help from her little ones, who banded together to decorate the family’s Christmas tree—with the help of a ladder.

“Wow, they helped me a lot!” Evans captioned the series of photos. “I think they all deserve to be on the ‘Nice’ list this year.”

Christmas ‘tude

View this post on Instagram “Don’t touch my decorations.” ?? #MissPriss A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Dec 4, 2018 at 6:56am PST

At least one of Evans’ kids wasn’t so sure about staying on that nice list, however. Ensley gave some serious attitude to the camera while shopping for decorations with mommy, showing off her sassy side while surrounded by Christmas cheer.

“‘Don’t touch my decorations,’” Evans captioned the series of photos, adding a queen emoji and the hashtag “Miss Priss.”

‘Their bond is inseparable’

Holidays can be a lot of excitement for little kids, but for 4-year-old Kaiser and 1-year-old Ensley, it’s a time to show their love for one another.

“These two make my heart melt. Their bond is inseparable,” Evans captioned photos of the two cuddling up. “She loves his kisses, I promise!”

Christmas Day

View this post on Instagram #MerryChristmas everyone!???? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Dec 25, 2018 at 9:08am PST

It was an exciting morning for the Evans-Eason family, as Jace, Maryssa, Kaiser and Ensley all gathered together in their festive PJs to see what Santa had brought them.

“#MerryChristmas everyone!” Evans captioned the photos, which showed the kiddos digging into a pile of presents.

‘The Happiest Boys on Earth’

View this post on Instagram The happiest boys on earth. ??? #Christmas2018 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Dec 25, 2018 at 9:24am PST

Santa was clearly good to the Evans-Eason family, with the Teen Mom 2 star sharing photos of her sons showing off some of their favorite presents of the year.

Jace, appeared to be ready to get outside with an old fashioned wood burning kit and full toy gun get-up, while brother Kaiser simply looked happy to be unwrapping a large box while looking at the cookie evidence Santa left behind.

“The happiest boys on earth,” Evans captioned the photos, simply.

‘Like Mother Like Daughter’

View this post on Instagram She’s obsessed ??? #CopyCat #JustLikeMom A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Dec 25, 2018 at 9:18am PST

Little Ensley, meanwhile, is all ready for her close-up when it comes to the glam present she got from Santa.

The toddler looks absolutely thrilled to be playing with her toy vanity, complete with fake hair dryer and mirror.

“She’s obsessed,” Evans captioned the photos, adding a lipstick emoji and adding the hashtags “Copy Cat” and “Just Like Mom.”

Happy New Year

With Christmas all over and done, the Evans-Eason family was ready to ring in the new year, posing for a photoshoot featuring festive shirts.

“2019 look out here I come!” Kaiser’s shirt reads in a photo Evans shared Sunday.

“Watch out world!” Evans captioned the photo, adding “#2019” to the end.

Brother-sister time

It wasn’t long before Ensley wanted to get in on the action, posing with her brother in a yellow long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Evans captioned the photo simply with emojis representing the love between her kids, and fans were quick to gush over the brother-sister photo.

“Shut the front door! Why do they have to be so cute?” one wrote.

“Look at Kaiser he is such a good big brother. He loves his sissy. They are so sweet,” another added.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans