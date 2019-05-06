‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Castmate Briana DeJesus ‘Very Disturbed’ About David Eason Killing Dog

Teen Mom 2 mother Jenelle Evans’ co-stars have heard the news that David Eason shot and killed her dog, Nugget, and they’re making their discomfort known. Brianna DeJesus, who appears on the MTV show alongside Evans, told Radar Online she was “very disturbed” by Eason’s actions.

DeJesus defended Evans, whom she is friends with, and said told the outlet she was standing by her side through all of this. The reality TV star told Radar Online her “heart is breaking” for Evans.

“I am very disturbed to hear about the alleged dog incident,” DeJesus said. “I don’t care who you are, but hurting animals is not ok and my heart is breaking over this.”

The Teen Mom 2 cast member said she’s been in touch with Evans, 27, since she confirmed to Us Weekly that Eason killed Nugget after it “snapped at” their 2-year-old, Ensley. DeJesus told Radar Online Evans is struggling to figure out how to move forward with her marriage, maintain her career, and be a mom in the wake of this tragedy. She added that she’s sticking by her friend.

“I have been in communication with Jenelle a ton lately and I know there is a lot of pressure on her because of her wanting to keep her family intact and wanting to keep her career/job on the show in tact as well,” DeJesus explained. “I support her in every way I can, and she knows that I am here for her however she needs.”

As for whether Evans and Eason are going to get divorced over this incident as rumored, DeJesus isn’t so sure. She told Radar Online that no matter what Evans decides to do, she’s going to be linked to Eason for life because of their daughter.

“I do believe at the end of the day Jenelle is going to be connected to him regardless of what may come because of their daughter Ensley,” DeJesus said. “I know she wants her family and I am here for her in any way she needs me as she attempts to figure out her next steps.”

DeJesus’ comments come amid reports Eason is seeking anger management following the shooting. TMZ reported that sources close to the former MTV personality said he realizes now that his temper could potentially prove dangerous to those around him. He also reportedly hopes seeking counseling will help save his marriage.

Eason admitted to killing Nugget on Instagram after reports surfaced alleging that he was being investigated for animal cruelty. He said in the post, which was deleted with the rest of his Instagram amid the fallout, that “some people are worth killing or dying for.” Evans, meanwhile, mourned the loss of the dog on her personal account, telling fans she loved it “so much.”

Speaking with Us Weekly about the incident, the mother-of-three revealed that Eason killed Nugget “in the woods” a few acres behind their house. She said that the kids didn’t see the dog die. Evans said he did it after the dog “snapped at” their youngest child, adding that he doesn’t tolerate such behavior.

“He doesn’t put up with that and those are his beliefs,” she told Us Weekly. “He just took her and shot her in the woods … about 2 acres away from the house.”

She told the magazine that she was considering a divorce, but said, “nothing is finalized.” The reality star asked fans to respect her privacy while she mourns the dog’s death and figures out her next steps.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for my kids,” she said.

MTV is rumored to be considering firing Evans over her husband’s latest stunt. She hasn’t weighed in on that, however.