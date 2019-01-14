‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Breaks Down Over Husband David Eason’s Scandals: ‘He Doesn’t Do Anything Wrong’

Jenelle Evans is having a tough time holding it together amid her husband’s constant controversial behavior.

In a sneak peek of the Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premiere, airing Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, Jenelle meets with mom Barbara Evans to reflect on how their own relationship has improved amid drama with Eason and the father of Jenelle’s 4-year-old son Kaiser, Nathan Griffith.

After Griffith filed reports with Child Protective Services documenting bruises on his son he alleged came from Eason’s abuse, Jenelle agreed to supervised mediation with her ex to discuss custody issues moving forward, she explains to Barbara, which further complicated a relationship she calls “already complicated.”

It did have the unexpected benefit of bringing the mother-daughter duo together after years of heated fights, mainly regarding Jenelle’s substance abuse and Barbara’s custody of her grandson Jace.

“I’m so glad we’re getting along now,” Barbara tells her daughter, explaining that when things started to go south with Griffith, she was one of the first people to jump on Jenelle’s side. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think they would ever, ever, ever keep him there. That’s a violation.”

Her mom’s advocacy during a tough time, in addition to Barbara not being “mean to David,” has completely changed the dynamic in their family, Jenelle agrees, but hasn’t made her issues with Griffith go away just yet.

“Nathan’s probably gonna use this stuff with the police to try and get more custody of something,” Jenelle explains, denying that the bruise on Kaiser came from anywhere other than a “slip n’ slide” at her toddler’s school. “Nathan is trying to do anything in his power to try and sabotage my husband.”

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 after going on a homophobic rant and has since drawn criticism for his advocacy for violence against transgender people, attitude about gun control and promotion of the confederate flag, is still not allowed to film with Jenelle for the MTV series. Jenelle claims to her mom, who stays silent throughout, that it’s this kind of thing that causes her husband’s behavior.

“Then everybody wonders why my husband acts the way he does, freaks out the way he does,” she explains, tearing up. “It just pisses me off the way everyone thinks about David, because he doesn’t do anything wrong and he does everything in his power to make our family happy.”

She ends with a message for people who don’t agree with Eason, “So for everyone out there who wants to hate on David, David is not a bad guy.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

