‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Blasted for Letting Kids Wear Hats With ‘Extremely Inappropriate’ Sexual Messages

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is getting blasted for letting her kids wear hats with “extremely inappropriate” sexual messages.

In her Instagram Stories thread, Evans shared photos of her family eating dinner at a restaurant called Dick’s Last Resort, where servers are encouraged to be rude to patrons.

They also write rude messages on paper hats and place them on guest’s heads. In this particular instance, the servers wrote “40 year old virgin in the making” on a hat for Evans’ son and “Future star on Teen Mom” on a hat for her daughter.

Many have lashed out at Evans and her husband David Eason for allowing the children to be subjected to the adult humor, with Radar citing one fan saying, “Joke or not, that’s extremely inappropriate.”

“I think it’s sad that Jenelle and David think it’s so funny. And then to put it on Instagram for everyone to see?! I don’t get how that’s funny at all,” someone else commented.

“It’s disgusting and shows they have absolutely no boundaries and don’t even know what appropriate adult to child talk is regarding sex,” another commentor said, while one last Internet user stated, “There is something seriously wrong with both of them.”

Notably, Eason’s presence in the posts adds fuel to the rumors that the couple have reconciled after going through a rocky time in their relationship.

It all started in fall 2018 when Evans called 911 on Eason, claiming that he assaulted her. She later explained that the whole situation was a misunderstanding.

“We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something… I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” she told Us Weekly. “And right after it happened, we filmed about it and I was open and honest.”

“I totally understand that. I was like, dude, I was drunk and when I get drunk, sometimes, I cry for no reason. I mean I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that,” Evans continued. “Yeah, I hurt my shoulder. But I went to the doctor afterwards and it’s just a sprain and I was fine.”

The couple do not appear to have officially confirmed their reconciliation, but they also did not officially state they were splitting so they may have just been on a break.