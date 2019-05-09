‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Allegedly Had ‘Zero Savings’ Prior to Firing

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans reportedly had “zero savings” in her bank account before MTV fired her earlier this week.

Evans is “freaking the f– out” because “she has zero savings,” according to a source for Radar Online.

“She is broke,” the source continued, adding that she “depends on that quarterly check from MTV.”

The source also claimed Evans is “still not leaving” her husband, David Eason and is “staying with him.”

Last week, Eason shot and killed Evans’ dog Nugget after it “snapped” at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason later defended his actions in an Instagram post, which he claimed included video of the alleged incident. Eason later deleted his Instagram page.

Since the incident came after a long line of controversial and violent actions from Eason, MTV decided it was the last straw and finally cut ties completely with the couple. Eason was already fired back in February 2018 for homophobic language on his Twitter page, but continued to include Evans, until now.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement on Tuesday. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

In her own statement, Evans said she was not surprised.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” she said. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, Evans said she was considering divorcing Eason and is “distraught” because of the situation.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” Evans told Us Weekly last week. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Evans added, “David and I are not on talking terms… I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

However, the friend who spoke with Radar Online said Evans is “scared to leave” and “always goes back to him.”

The incident is reportedly under investigation by local law enforcement, child protective services and North Carolina Animal Control Services.

Meanwhile, there were rumors Evans and Eason would be featured on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp, and the network wanted Eason examined by a psychologist. However, the network said on Twitter there was no truth to the reports.

“There are no plans to cast Jenelle Evans and David Eason on [Marriage Boot Camp],” the network tweeted.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.