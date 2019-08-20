‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Sparks Lauren Comeau Split Speculation After Fight With ‘Losing Everything’ Post

Days after police were called to the home he shares with fiancée Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin shared a possibly telling post about “losing everything” as Teen Mom 2 fans speculated the couple had split. Monday, the same day The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported police responded to a massive fight at the couple’s home, Marroquin took to his Instagram Story with a motivational quote that seemed to fit with the alleged split.

“If you ever feel like you’re losing everything,” the quote reads, “remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Comeau has also been making her stance on their relationship pretty clear, unfollowing Marroquin on Instagram and deleting a number of photos of the two.

Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, told Us Weekly of the possible split, “Even though I’ve said things in the past, it’s not my place to comment on their relationship or issues. I wish him the best whether they’re together or not.”

The couple, who share 9-month-old son Eli, first started dating on and off in 2017, splitting for a short time while Marroquin romanced Teen Mom co-star Briana DeJesus. In June, Marroquin popped the question in Comeau’s Maine hometown.

“June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete.”

“Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln,” he continued. “I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky.”

Photo credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage