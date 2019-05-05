‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Shades David Eason With Instagram Dog Video

Javi Marroquin appears to be taking a dig at fellow Teen Mom 2 dad David Eason after the latter admitted to killing wife Jenelle Evans’ dog last week.

After Eason admitted to shooting and killing the French Bulldog puppy after it allegedly nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley’s face, Marroquin shared a video of his two dogs on social media, captioning it, “trained them well,” as reported by InTouch Weekly.

After reports about the dog’s killing surfaced last week, Eason took to Instagram to defend his actions, writing, “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned a video of the toddler getting close to the dog’s face repeatedly. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather (sic) or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans, meanwhile, admitted to Us Weekly that she and her husband were not on speaking terms following the dog’s death, and that she was considering divorce, but “nothing is finalized.”

Marroquin, who shares 5-year-old Lincoln with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, is only the latest in the MTV family to weigh in on the disturbing situation, reportedly under investigation by Animal Control and Child Protective Services.

Lowry herself released an official statement on the matter, writing on Instagram, “I have refrained from commenting on the disturbing situation involving David Eason and Jenelle Evans while I wrapped my head around the murder of Nugget. To say I am disgusted and appalled over David’s actions doesn’t begin to touch on my true feelings.”

She continued, “I want to make it clear than neither myself or my company, Pothead Haircare, condone violence against animals. Being the owner of dogs myself, I am heartbroken and sickened by what happened to Nugget. I hope that Jenelle and her children are safe and take the necessary steps to get the help that is clearly needed.”

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood also expressed her devastation, writing on Twitter, “[Oh my God] I can’t even read anymore details about this horrible incident that happened to Janelles (sic) poor dog! Ugh heartbroken seriously…I hope she makes the right decision.”

Even bestie Briana DeJesus, who previously dated Marroquin, spoke out to Radar Online, saying of the incident, “I am very disturbed to hear about the alleged dog incident. I don’t care who you are, but hurting animals is not OK and my heart is breaking over this.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Javi Marroquin