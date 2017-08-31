Javi Marroquin Addresses Rumors of Leaking Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy

Javi Marroquin is setting the record straight on Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband addresses the rumors of him leaking the Teen Mom‘s pregnancy.

The drama started when fellow castmate Jenelle Evans wrote a congratulatory tweet to Lowry on her pregnancy, which she later deleted. This was before Lowry had even announced her pregnancy.

Lowry and Evans got into a heated Twitter feud at the time, and that’s when the latter involved the former’s ex.

Lowry appeared on the Teen Mom 2 live show and spoke about the incident calling out Evans, who then pointed fingers at Marroquin claiming he was the one that actually broke the news of Lowry’s third pregnancy.

In a deleted scene for the MTV series, Marroquin and his friends discuss the rumors that he leaked the news.

He explained that he was aggravated to find his name thrown into the drama, and that he had to defend himself. This started his Twitter war with Evans, which led her to ultimately block him on the social networking site.

Watch the deleted scene below.