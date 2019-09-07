‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Weigh in After Leah Messer Reveals Sister’s Baby Bump Photos, Unplanned Pregnancy

Teen Mom 2 fans let their voices be heard after Leah Messer confirmed her younger sister Victoria is expecting her third child. This was an unplanned pregnancy for the 24-year-old Victoria, who met the father during a Costa Rica vacation with Messer and Kailyn Lowry. Many of Messer’s fans celebrated the latest addition to her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Sep 6, 2019 at 2:22pm PDT

On Friday, Messer shared photos of Victoria in a red dress, cradling her baby bump, including one with the baby’s father. The man’s identity has not been revealed, but a source told Us Weekly Thursday the father was their guide on a rafting tour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sometimes it takes your breakdown to create your breakthrough,” Messer wrote on Instagram. “Sis clearly had way too much fun in Costa Rica… I’m always going to be here for guidance through the good and bad!”

“We may have been dealt a s– hand in life but that’s okay,” Messer continued. “Our mistakes and past only elevate us to greater when we choose to be better every day!! I’m so excited to see you continue to evolve from here. Everything is meant to happen for a reason, believe that! I’m happy for you and I know it’s only growth from here baby sis! I love you [Victoria] P.S I’m stoked to be an Auntie again. We need a baby boy this time!”

Victoria also shared a photo from the same day, with her holding the hand of the baby’s father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Messer (@victoriaaa233) on Sep 7, 2019 at 10:56am PDT

Messer’s followers left hundreds of comments, many in support of her sister.

“I’m so excited for baby!!!” Lowry wrote.

“She may have made a mistake but yes everything happens for a reason,” one fan wrote. “She made a choice and it is amazing she is owning that choice and ready to face a whole new chapter in her life!”

“She will have such a cute latin mix Baby… cuz yall have good Genes! Let this be her happiness she deserves it,” another wrote.

“Congratulations to Victoria! Sometimes the best surprises come in small packages,” another fan wrote.

“When will people quit pretending to be so perfect!? I haaate it! Either wish the best or keep scrolling it’s not hard! Hoping for a boy to change the game up a little [laughing out loud],” one Instagram user wrote.

The pregnancy news broke just days after Victoria’s divorce from her second husband, Domenick Crapello, was finalized. Us Weekly‘s source said the former couple have been living apart for several months. Victoria shares a daughter, Cami, with Crapello. She and her first husband, Brian Jones, share daughter Cerenity.

“Victoria and the guy had an instantaneous connection,” the Us Weekly insider said. “Leah and Victoria have been back to Costa Rica since to see the baby’s dad. Victoria went back to Costa Rica and it felt like she had left a part of herself there. It’s the perfect story for 90 Day Fiancé!”

Messer’s trip to Costa Rica with Lowry and her sister was filmed, so fans will get to see how this all plays out in the new season of Teen Mom 2. New episodes begin on MTV Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images