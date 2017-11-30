Cease and Desist Drama Turning ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Against Jenelle Evans

Reality

Jenelle (Evans) Eason may be looking to shut up her Teen Mom 2 castmates with a wave of cease and desist letters, but she’s also turning fans against her.

The legal drama started Monday, when MTV cast member Chelsea Houska DeBoer revealed she had been served with a cease and desist letter by Evans and her husband David Eason, claiming she had made “false and defamatory statements” against them. Her father Randy Houska added that he too had been served with legal notice, as has Evans’ mother Barbara Evans.

Cast member Leah Messer said on Twitter that she hasn’t been served with any legal documents while out of town, but accused Evans of harassing her for “weeks” following the reunion filming.

Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith has not revealed whether he was served, but he tweeted a cryptic message in which he may be implying that her erratic behavior is the result of drug use.

Fans are also questioning Evans’ motives, accusing her of stirring up more drama than the rest of the cast combined:

Photo credit: MTV

