Cease and Desist Drama Turning ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Against Jenelle Evans

Jenelle (Evans) Eason may be looking to shut up her Teen Mom 2 castmates with a wave of cease and desist letters, but she’s also turning fans against her.

The legal drama started Monday, when MTV cast member Chelsea Houska DeBoer revealed she had been served with a cease and desist letter by Evans and her husband David Eason, claiming she had made “false and defamatory statements” against them. Her father Randy Houska added that he too had been served with legal notice, as has Evans’ mother Barbara Evans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cast member Leah Messer said on Twitter that she hasn’t been served with any legal documents while out of town, but accused Evans of harassing her for “weeks” following the reunion filming.

Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith has not revealed whether he was served, but he tweeted a cryptic message in which he may be implying that her erratic behavior is the result of drug use.

Fans are also questioning Evans’ motives, accusing her of stirring up more drama than the rest of the cast combined:

So @MTV @mjfree Jenelle Evans can publicly out cast mates pregnancies before they were ready to reveal themselves, she can tweet cast mates personal phone numbers and get away with it. But has the gumption to send them cease & desist letters. — Adele 🎩 (@gemma_girl_xox) November 27, 2017

Jenelle *serves everyone cease and desist letters* for everyone to stop talking or posting about her. Everyone that got served: continue to *post and talk* about Jenelle and collectively laugh at her Lmaoooo money well spent bitch #JenelleEvans #TM2 pic.twitter.com/hThBdBpBhG — 🎩Piss-N-Boots💦👢 (@LolaPacasmayo) November 28, 2017

Jenelle Evans and David Eason sending Cease and Desist Letters to Jenelle’s Cast-Mates, is something a drug addled loser would think to do. — Money Hole (@MockingJanay) November 27, 2017

All bullshit aside.. how do you bring yourself to serve your own mother… honestly there’s a special place in hell for Jenelle Evans — 🎩Piss-N-Boots💦👢 (@LolaPacasmayo) November 28, 2017

Photo credit: MTV