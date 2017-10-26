‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Troll Briana DeJesus After Twitter Tantrum

After a Twitter tantrum early Wednesday, newest Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus announced to fans that she would still be appearing on the MTV show. However, those same fans had a message for her — they don’t want her there.

After feuding with cast member Leah Messer over a perceived slight at the reunion taping this weekend, DeJesus went nuclear with her social media accounts, deleting everything except for a photo of her daughter and a tweet that said, “Really about to change my number and go ghost, cause this is unreal.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Javi Marroquin Opens Up About Dating ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Briana DeJesus

But the 23-year-old has apparently gotten over her whole issue, deleting her “go ghost” tweet and beginning to interact with fans like nothing ever happened.

The social media whiplash understandably confused some fans, and when one fan asked if her actions meant she was leaving the show, the mother of one tweeted, “Nope I’m here to stay.”

Nope I’m here to stay ❤️🔥 https://t.co/CKUloGRhyO — Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) October 26, 2017

But apparently there are a ton of Teen Mom 2 fans who think the new cast member should have stuck with her original show, the now-cancelled Teen Mom 3, and they responded to her announcement with disappointment.

Unfortunately — t33nm0m2 (@T33NM0M2) October 26, 2017

Damn. Oh and weren’t you supposed to go ghost? Can you do that ASAP…kgreatthanksbye. #SaveJavi — Megan (@sillygirl9212) October 26, 2017

If mtv was smart you’d be gone 😴 — kml (@22klew) October 26, 2017

Maybe it’s DeJesus’ social media antics that have everyone up in arms, or maybe it’s her new relationship with Kailyn Lowry‘s ex, but it’s clear that she’s no fan favorite at this point in the season.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.