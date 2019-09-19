‘Teen Mom 2′ Fans React to Jenelle Evans’ Mom Barbara Slamming MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans are feeling the disappointment after Jenelle Evans‘ mom, Barbara Evans, slammed the network for firing her daughter in a heated interview with Radar Online earlier this week, claiming she and her daughter brought in the “highest ratings” for the show, regardless of the dog killing scandal that resulted in Evans’ removal from the show.

“Why should Jenelle and I lose our money, and why is MTV supporting [Amber Portwood] when Jenelle and I have done nothing wrong?” Barbara told the outlet. “We were on [the show] for 10 years too, and they stopped filming with us. Why is this fair? Why were we let go, and she wasn’t?”

“Jenelle and I made the same amount of money,” she added, confirming that both she and her daughter made $400,000 per season. “I make the same amount of money as Jenelle and the other girls on the show. This is not fair.”

She also claimed the network had a double standard in firing Evans after husband David Eason admitted to shooting and killing their dog when it has yet to publicly address Amber Portwood’s arrest for domestic violence in July. Earlier this week, audio was leaked that allegedly shows Portwood threatening to stab boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their infant son, James.

“MTV supports her and isn’t taking her off the show,” Barbara said of Portwood.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 were disappointed in the Evans matriarch for defending her daughter after admitting herself on the show she thought her daughter was in an abusive marriage.

Clearly Babs gave that Radar interview at the instruction of Jenelle. Jenelle knows nothing she says will change public opinion of her and the dog killer so she’s using her mother hoping that will rehab her image. Truth is it made it worse IMO — Never forget (@livepdis4me) September 17, 2019

Am sooo disappointed in one #BarbaraEvans.

And then to say “you only see what is on the show”?! I can’t believe she used that one. Besides the MOUNTAINS of info we know NOT from the show – this is stuff she literally has told us HERSELF!! Such a shame. #TeenMom2 #teenmom — steph (@neverletyoupart) September 18, 2019

