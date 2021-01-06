'Teen Mom 2' Fans Can't Believe Chelsea Houska's Journey Is Ending
As fans are well aware, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska announced that she was leaving the series back in November. On Tuesday night, during the first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Houska broke the news to her co-stars about her departure. Naturally, the moment had fans a little emotional, and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Houska leaving the MTV series.
During the reunion, Houska told her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, as well as host Dr. Drew Pinsky that this would be her last season on Teen Mom 2. She explained, “This is going to be my final season and final reunion. It is definitely bittersweet and it’s bitter that the last one is here like this and we’re not all together.” While Houska is leaving Teen Mom 2 following Season 10, she did stress to her fans that she would still be showcasing updates about herself and her family. When she first announced her departure, she wrote on Instagram that she will be focusing on "taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses."
Tonight on a very bittersweet #TeenMom2 Reunion, @ChelseaHouska begins to say her goodbyes to both the series and the cast. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NhcQ1Hh6PM— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 5, 2021
Just as Houska said on the reunion, it is "bittersweet" to see her leave the longtime series. Based on the reactions amongst fans to her departure news, she will be dearly missed on the show by many.
#TeenMom2 so sad Chelsea is leaving but happy for her and her family. She has used her earnings wisely for her future.— Susie Q (@TBWLPHU379) January 6, 2021
Cole & Chelsea give me faith about true love & how there are good guys out their! It’s bittersweet to see Chelsea go. #TeenMom2— Jenna (@Jenna60486430) January 6, 2021
I'm gonna miss Chelsea. She grew so much and came so far and it was amazing seeing it. #TeenMom2— ✌️ (@caitnicXP) January 6, 2021
I’ll miss Chelsea so much! She was the breath of fresh air in between these other hot mess mamas #TeenMom2— dont be like all uncool (@dontactivateme) January 6, 2021
So bummed Chelsea is leaving but it’s the best for her and her family! And can’t wait to see what her future holds for her and her family.❤️ #TeenMom2 @ChelseaHouska— Ashley Leija (@AshleyR07382660) January 6, 2021
I’m sad about Chelsea #TeenMom2— Maxine Shaw (@penCiL_THICK) January 6, 2021
We’re certainly going to miss seeing u every week on #TeenMom2 Chelsea! LOVE YOU ALWAYS GIRL! You’re family is so sweet💋💋💋💋— Jessie Puccino (@ilovegenewilder) January 6, 2021