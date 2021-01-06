'Teen Mom 2' Fans Can't Believe Chelsea Houska's Journey Is Ending

As fans are well aware, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska announced that she was leaving the series back in November. On Tuesday night, during the first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Houska broke the news to her co-stars about her departure. Naturally, the moment had fans a little emotional, and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Houska leaving the MTV series.

During the reunion, Houska told her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, as well as host Dr. Drew Pinsky that this would be her last season on Teen Mom 2. She explained, “This is going to be my final season and final reunion. It is definitely bittersweet and it’s bitter that the last one is here like this and we’re not all together.” While Houska is leaving Teen Mom 2 following Season 10, she did stress to her fans that she would still be showcasing updates about herself and her family. When she first announced her departure, she wrote on Instagram that she will be focusing on "taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses."

Tonight on a very bittersweet #TeenMom2 Reunion, @ChelseaHouska begins to say her goodbyes to both the series and the cast. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NhcQ1Hh6PM — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 5, 2021

Just as Houska said on the reunion, it is "bittersweet" to see her leave the longtime series. Based on the reactions amongst fans to her departure news, she will be dearly missed on the show by many.