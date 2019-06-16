‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Won’t Get Special Treatment to See Kids on Father’s Day

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason will not get a special exemption to see his children on Father’s Day, just as wife Jenelle Evans was not allowed to see her children on Mother’s Day.

A source told Radar Online that Eason and Evans only get to see their children once a week during the custody battle. The one day Eason gets to visit daughters Ensley, 2, and Maryssa, 11, this week will not be on Father’s Day.

“David is not seeing Ensley or Maryssa for Father’s Day,” a source close to the Easons told Radar Friday. “They see the kids once a week, so it won’t fall on Father’s Day.”

The insider said the couple has been doing their best to regain custody of their children, and have been “focusing on a lot of therapy.”

They most recently visited their children on Monday, and the visit “went fine,” according to another Radar source.

“Jace and Ensley went. Barbara is overwhelmed with everything, but she’s making it work,” the source said, referring to Evans’ mother Barbara Evans.

Evans and Eason lost custody of their children temporarily after Eason admitted to shooting and killing their dog Nugget in late April. He claimed the dog snapped at Ensley, his daughter with Evans. Following an investigation, North Carolina Child Protective Services removed Ensley and Evans’ other children, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, from their custody. Jace, Ensley and Kaiser are now in Barbara’s custody. Mayrissa, Eason’s daughter with ex Whitney Johnson, is reportedly staying with her maternal grandmother.

The judge overseeing the custody case told Evans she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care.”

“The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified,” a source told Radar. “CPS described the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy and there were holes in all of the walls.”

Earlier this month, TMZ also reported that the couple placed 25 emergency calls to the Columbus County Emergency Services, or about once every other week for the past year. The most recent 911 call was on May 15, when Evans reported seeing a suspicious powder in her mail.

On Saturday, Eason made it clear she is not happy with her mother, calling Barbara her “biggest enemy” in a tweet. She previously told Us Weekly earlier this month that their relationship is “destroyed at this point” following the most recent court hearing.

“This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter,” Evans told Us Weekly. “She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.”

In early May, MTV fired Evans from Teen Mom 2, noting the network was no longer filming her. The network previously fired Eason in 2018 over homophobic remarks he made on social media.