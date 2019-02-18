‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Reveals Photo With His New ‘Ride or Die’ Amid Jenelle Evans Separation

David Eason is doing his best to move on from Jenelle Evans, posting a new profile photo with his “ride or die.”

Rumors abound that Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, Eason, are calling it quits. Eason changed his Facebook status from “married” to “single” on Monday. He also changed his profile picture to one of himself lying in bed with a gun in his hands.

“This b— is my ride or die,” the former reality star wrote. The picture showed him in a camoflage hoodie, with his hair in a neatly trimmed high-and-tight cut but his beard growing down to his chest. As usual, Eason shaved his mustache. It looked like something might have been on his left ring finger, though it is hard to tell in the low-resolution image.

Many of Eason’s remaining fans and followers were amused by the post, especially in light of the latest rumors in his personal life. The picture received more than 500 reactions on Facebook, ranging from likes to laughs and everything in between. It also got hundreds of comments, with fans debating amongst themselves what was going on between Eason and Evans.

“Cares more about his gun than his wife [and] mother of his daughter,” one fan guessed. “Happy you guys are divorcing so little [Kaiser] can get a break from your abuse.”

“It’s cute how you think you’re a badass,” wrote another. “No really it is.”

Others discredited the whole split between Evans and Eason, guessing that it was a pre-arranged stunt meant to attract more viewers to the show.

“Janelle and David are together reading these and laughing how [naive] [you all are],” one fan guessed. “It’s called a publicity stunt [it] is a planned event designed to attract the public’s attention to the event’s organizers or their cause. Publicity stunts can be professionally organized, or set up by amateurs. Such events are frequently utilized by advertisers, and by celebrities who notably include athletes and politicians.”

“It’s not fake… even her closest friends are like about time [you] left his ass,” chimed in another fan. “I think the show got to him when he couldn’t film anymore and it was him or the show… and she went her show… so maybe she’s not so dumb after all.”

Eason was banned from filming Teen Mom 2 with Evans in 2018 after he posted homophobic and transphobic comments on social media. He has since doubled down on those beliefs several times.



Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.