‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Claims He Was ‘Only One’ Who Took Care of Ex Jenelle Evans’ Son Kaiser

Amid his breakup from wife Jenelle Evans, David Eason is claiming that he did most of the parenting of Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, when they were still together. While responding to fan questions on Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 alum opened up about how much he misses Kaiser now that Evans has moved away with him and their 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

Eason first wrote about how much he missed Ensley. “I miss my baby more than she could ever imagine and I know she misses me too! I would give anything to take her hunting again right now,” he wrote on Instagram on Nov. 21. One fan asked if he also missed Kaiser, to which he replied, “Of course I do! I’m the only one who fed him, wiped his baby butt, gave him a bath everyday (sic), taught him everything he knows…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another asked Eason if Evans has reached out to her stepdaughter, Maryssa, who is from one of Eason’s previous relationships. “I’ve got a stepdaughter and I will always be there for her regardless,” the commenter wrote. “You know she [Maryssa] has to feel abandoned as well.”

But Eason disagreed, claiming Evans was never there for Maryssa to begin with and that Maryssa never received a single “ounce of attention” from Evans. “Why would she now?” he wrote.

As previously reported, Evans announced at the end of October that she was planning on splitting from Eason amid a tumultuous couple of months. The two had temporarily lost custody of their children over the summer after Eason admitted to shooting and killing their family dog after it nipped at Ensley. They eventually won back custody of Maryssa, Kaiser and Ensley, with Evans’ son Jace, 10, remaining under the custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara, as he has been his entire life.

Amid her split from Eason, Evans has taken to social media to address how “healthy” her co-parenting dynamic with ex Nathan Griffith has been with Kaiser. She thanked him for “being there for Kaiser and helping out lately” after he tweeted that he was “so” appreciative to finally be on the same page as Evans. “Something we should of (sic) had [three to four] years ago. Especially one that everyone is supportive with,” Griffith said.