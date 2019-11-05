‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Calls Police After Alleging Estranged Wife Jenelle Evans and Daughter Ensley Went Missing, But Hasn’t Filed Report

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason has reportedly called the police after alleging that his estranged wife Jenelle Evans and daughter Ensley went missing, but Radar states that he hasn’t filed an official missing persons report as was previously reported. The outlet cites a Facebook post by Eason that read, “So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley. I have no option but to file a missing person’s report.” However, Radar adds that Columbus County Emergency Services confirmed to the outlet that while Eason has contacted authorities, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has not yet been filed the report.

The entire situation seems to have escalated after Evans posted a statement on her Instagram page, revealing that she had taken Ensley and left Eason.

In her statement, Evans wrote, “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life.”

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she continued. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans then revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

According to a separate Radar report, a source claimed that Evans left Eason because she is “running out of money” and may want to return to Teen Mom 2.

“It went off like a lightbulb in her head. ‘I have this husband that doesn’t work? What in the hell am I going to do?’” the source said. “So, she decided to end the marriage before it is too late. There is no money left and she wants to make money again.”

Finally the source claimed that Evans did not tell Eason she was leaving him, but that she simply told him she was going away for a few days.

At this time, Evans has not commented on the split beyond her initial statement.