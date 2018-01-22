Tweet Suggests Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus Could Be Getting Back Together

Is there a future for Javiana? One now-deleted tweet has fans holding out hope for Teen Mom 2 exes Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus.

The reality TV couple had been going hot and heavy since announcing their relationship in October, even sparking rumors that they were thinking about marriage just a week before they confirmed their split on Jan. 16.

The 23-year-old mother of two said at the time that Marroquin had dumped her because she was not ready to move in with him or get married, and because he didn’t appreciate her plans for further plastic surgery. Marroquin blamed the dissolution of the relationship, meanwhile, on their long distance situation.

But fans think a resolution could be in the couple’s future after a now-deleted tweet from DeJesus after she asked for medical advice on Twitter.

“What can I do to bring up my hemoglobin? besides iron pills. any home remedies?” she tweeted. One fan responded with the joke, “Umm, get back with Javi?”

DeJesus replied with the now-deleted, “He’s not going anywhere,” reports Teen Mom Talk Now, which might mean the two are working on their relationship.

The MTV couple’s break-up didn’t seem particularly bitter from what they have told the media, which fans think might mean reconciliation is in the future.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News at the time of the split. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

Marroquin had a slightly different side to the story, saying that “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but that their long-distance relationship had taken a toll.

“Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold,” Javi gushed about his ex. “Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others.”

