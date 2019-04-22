‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Struggles to Move on After Her Family Home Was Burgled

Chelsea Houska is thoroughly “shaken up” after the Teen Mom 2 star returned from a family trip to find her home had been burgled.

Chelsea and Cole are shaken up when they realize that their house was broken into while they were away. Don’t miss a new episode of #TeenMom2 tonight at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/emK7CodWpe — MTV (@MTV) April 22, 2019

In a preview clip of Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV show, Houska and husband Cole DeBoer sat down with their three kids and Teen Mom producers to discuss the traumatic event in depth.

“We got back a few days ago, but we realized our house was broken into while we were gone,” Houska explains in a voiceover. “We called the police, but they still haven’t figured anything out. It’s been over a week now and I’m still shaken up.”

DeBoer recalls walking into their home with the kids — infant daughter Layne, 2-year-old son Watson and daughter Aubree, 9 — when Houska sensed that something was off.

“And then I went into our room — our master bedroom closet was absolutely destroyed,” he remembers. “S—everywhere, bins dumped. I instantly freaked.”

Rounding everyone up into the master bedroom, DeBoer ran into every room and closet in the house, ready to confront any lingering burglar who might remain.

“You were fired up,” Houska tells her husband, who replies, “Seeing them terrified, I think I was the most pissed I’ve ever been. …Once I knew no one was in here, I called the police right away. I’m still just freaking.”

He’s definitely not alone in that, with Aubree volunteering that she’s been sleeping on the couch, unable to fall asleep in her room.

“I wanna move,” Houska tells DeBoer, who, while seeming not pleased at the prospect of moving out of their new home almost immediately after getting settled, responds diplomatically, “I’m still on your side, though. Whatever you need to do, and whatever it takes for you to feel better, you do it.”

Houska worried that while the memory of the burglary might fade from the minds of the rest of her brood, she as the mother might have a more difficult time regaining a sense of safety for her family.

“I feel like everyone’s gonna get over it, and I’m not gonna be over it,” she tells the producers. “They’re gonna be like, ‘Get the hell over it!’ and I can’t.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV