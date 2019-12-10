‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s Dad Reaches out to Mackenzie McKee After Mom Angie Douthit’s Death

Chelsea Houska’s father is reaching out to Mackenzie McKee after the Teen Mom personality’s mom, Angie Douthit, passed away Monday after a lengthy battle with cancer. Teen Mom 2 dad Randy Houska took to Twitter Tuesday shortly after the news broke, recalling his own experience losing his own parents and sending his love to Douthit’s family.

I am certainly older and lost my parents many years ago, but my heart goes out to @DouthitKenzie because I can still feel the pain of the loss of a parent. It is a helpless feeling and one feels like there will be no end to it. Eventually memories bring smiles instead of tears. — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) December 10, 2019

“Eventually memories bring smiles instead of tears,” he reassured her.

The message struck a chord with Kristina Shirtley, the wife of Teen Mom OG dad Gary Shirley, who responded to Houska with her own experience of losing a parent.

“My heart completely breaks for her,” she wrote. “I lost my mom when I was 16 and will forever cherish the wonderful memories we had. Sending prayers to [Mackenzie] and her family.”

Douthit’s family broke the news that she had passed away on her Instagram, sharing photos of her crossing the finish line in the many races she ran in her lifetime.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” they wrote alongside a selection from ‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭11:1‬. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

After being diagnosed with cancer in January 2018, Douthit found joy in sharing the “brightest light” of her faith through her Instagram.

“We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ,” the family wrote. “There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”

