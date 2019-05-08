‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska’s Dad Randy ‘Worried’ About Jenelle Evans, Her Kids After Firing

Chelsea Houska’s father Randy broke his silence on Jenelle Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2.

The reality television personality, a frequent visitor to the MTV series who has previously feuded with Evans’ husband David Eason, responded to a fan on Twitter, saying he is not surprised by the news of the show cutting ties with Evans.

The fan was hopping on a thread of Teen Mom 2 fans celebrating MTV firing Evans after he husband David Eason shot and killed her pet dog, Nugget last week. While Evans at first spoke against the brutal attack, sources revealed she had already gotten back together with him.

“I certainly think it was far past due, and that they really drug their ass is doing it,” Randy wrote on Twitter Tuesday, but he did express some empathy for Evans and her kids, writing: “But I worry for the kids, and since we’ve been in this for 10 years together, I worry about Jenelle.”

Fans of the reality series responded to Randy’s tweets, sharing they also feel for her, but agreeing they all feel Evans’ exit was bound to happen.

“We can worry bout the kids tomorrow. We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, let’s just enjoy it for a minute,” one fan responded to the Randy.

“I think we all feel the same way,” another fan commented.

MTV announced they were cutting ties with Evans Tuesday, sharing in a statement to Us Weekly: “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since.”

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” they added.

The decision comes just a week after Eason and Evans were once again in the spotlight after news broke Eason had shot and killed her dog, Nugget, after it reportedly “snapped” at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason later admitted to killing the dog on Instagram before deleting his account.

Police and Animal Control are reportedly investigating the incident, but without Evans’ collaboration and Eason preventing them from entering the property they have not been able to move too quickly. The incident cost the MTV series a major advertiser late last week.

Houska previously commented on the controversy, comparing Eason to a serial killer on social media.

“Didn’t Jeffrey Dahmer kill pets?” Randy tweeted, following it up with, “You aren’t ‘protecting your family’ when you shoot a 10 pound dog that your daughter was tormenting.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.