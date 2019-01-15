‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Attempting Visitation With Ex Adam Lind After Arrest Drama

Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 found Chelsea Houska attempting visitation with her ex Adam Lind, just months after Lind was arrested for violating a stalking protection order.

Lind is the father of Houska’s daughter Aubree, and previously lost his custody of the 9-year-old and was denied visitation by a judge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a clip from the show, Houska explained that Lind can now only see his daughter at a visitation center, and that he had contacted the center to set up visits.

“If I can get myself, very pregnant with a toddler and an 8-year-old—45 minutes across town, then he’s got issues.” 👏 @ChelseaHouska is attempting visitation with Adam again when #TeenMom2 returns tonight at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/kS9j8sT8JA — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) January 14, 2019

Speaking to a producer named Mandi, the mom of three shared that the center had called her because a weekly spot had opened up and that she had agreed to take the slot.

When Mandi asked if Aubree was excited to see her dad, Houska replied, “I mean, I think so.”

“First of all, I think it’d probably be good for them for him to be forced to get to know her almost,” she added. “But it might be a little awkward at first, too.”

The 27-year-old noted that Lind needed to arrive at the center 10 to 15 minutes before the appointment, otherwise the visit would be canceled and the center would notify her.

“If he can’t get just himself there and I can get myself, very pregnant with a toddler and an 8-year-old, 45 minutes across town, then he’s got issues,” she said.

Ultimately, Lind didn’t show up for the visit, though Aubree handled the situation well.

In addition to Aubree, Houska is also mom to son Watson and daughter Layne, who she shares with husband Cole DeBoer. The season premiere followed the couple as they settled into the new home they purchased before Layne’s birth, with the baby girl having been born in August 2018.

At the time of Lind’s arrest, Officer Kastner of the Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota told Radar Online that he had been taken into custody for an alleged “new violation of a stalking protection order.” His charges were “violation of a stalking protection order,” “violation of protection or no contact order,” and “non-support of a minor child.”

In addition to Aubree, Lind also has another daughter who he signed away his parental rights for.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @chelseahouska