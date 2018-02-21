‘Teen Mom 2′ Cast Boycotting Show Over Jenelle Evans’ Husband’s Offensive Rant

The Teen Mom 2 cast is standing together in protest until MTV fires Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason after the MTV personality went on a homophobic and transphobic Twitter rant Monday.

Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and other cast members are boycotting their own show until MTV fires the couple, a source told Radar Tuesday.

“It was one thing when Jenelle posted a photo of herself holding a gun on the same day as the Florida high school massacre, but David took it way too far,” a source close to production revealed to the publication.

When a user commented on the couple’s “unnecessary weaponry around their house,” soon after the Florida school shooting — which many deemed insensitive — Eason responded on Twitter.

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me? LMAO why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal,” he wrote.

He followed up with a number of other statements against the LGBT community before both he and Evans deleted their entire Twitter accounts.

Fans have since called for their removal from the show, threatening a boycott, which Lowry and Messer have both tacitly endorsed on Twitter.

“Kail is not going to let this fly and she thinks it is complete bulls— that he is getting away with this,” the insider continued. “She is going to tear Jenelle and David apart on the upcoming Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley podcast. Instead of coffee, Kail is definitely going to be serving tea this week!”

The insider added, “Jenelle is just ignorant, but that is who she is. MTV needs to make them own up to what they said by firing them. They are exhibiting hate speech and are getting away with it. Everyone on the cast is appalled. David attacking gays and trans people is just insane!”

After the backlash began, Evans stuck up for her new husband in an statement made to TMZ.

Evans told the publication Tuesday that her husband doesn’t hate LGBT people, but failed to explain why he said the things he said.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works,” she said. “Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham’s] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left,” she added.

Evans wrapped her statement with, “We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

Photo Credit: MTV