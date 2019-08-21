‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Splits From Boyfriend John Rodriguez

Briana DeJesus is living the single mom life once again after splitting with boyfriend John Rodriguez, the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed to Us Weekly Wednesday after rumors of a split circulated on social media. While the MTV personality explained she didn’t want to make her breakup so public right off the bat, she admitted to calling things off with her beau after about a year “a few days ago.”

“To be perfectly frank, I did not plan on addressing my personal life and what was going on in it whatsoever publicly at this time,” DeJesus told the outlet. “I decided it was best to take matters into my own hands and just address the truth head on.”

“I realized I wasn’t happy, had too much on my plate and needed to stay focused on all the things going on in my life including my kids, my new spa, filming Teen Mom 2, my other job and my family,” she added.

Despite their relationship coming to an end, DeJesus insisted there are no hard feelings on her side.

“At the end of the day I truly feel bad about what went down with John and I, as he really is a great, sweet, amazing man,” she said, insisting of the rumors on social media, “There was absolutely no cheating in our relationship. John’s a really great guy and the allegations were completely false.”

The reality personality explained of the reason things didn’t work out with Rodriguez, “Looking back, I don’t think I was ready for nor wanted another relationship. I never gave myself time to heal from prior relationships.”

Distance was another aspect of the split, with DeJesus admitting living in Florida while her beau lived in New York put a “strain” on their relationship.

One thing DeJesus wanted to make clear is that the timing of her breakup has nothing to do with ex Javi Marroquin’s suspected split with fiancée Lauren Comeau.

“Me breaking up with John has nothing to do with the rumored problems Javi is having in his personal life,” she insisted. “Javi is old news to me, and I’m not breaking up with John with the hopes of getting back with him. That’s just ridiculous.”

“Even if Javi did want me back — which I’m certain he doesn’t — it’s a solid no from my point,” she added. “We will never, ever be back together.”

DeJesus is concentrating on herself for now, explaining, “I realized I need me time and I’m moving forward focusing on that. While this isn’t the easiest of times for me — nor was it the easiest decision – I appreciate all my fans and followers for their support, and I know the future holds many amazing things for me and my beautiful daughters. I look forward to experiencing each moment as it comes and that’s that.”

