‘Teen Mom 2′: Briana DeJesus’ Mom Diagnosed With Lupus

Briana DeJesus’ mother has been diagnosed with lupus.

Teen Mom 2 regular Roxanne DeJesus revealed in a tweet Friday that she had been diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease after numerous tests.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They weren’t kidding when they said it takes series of test to be diagnosed with lupus. Thankful and grateful that I’m feeling so much better. pic.twitter.com/mqpruZRxEn — Roxanne Dejesus (@Roxy991Roxy) December 8, 2017

“They weren’t kidding when they said it takes series of test to be diagnosed with lupus,” she tweeted. “Thankful and grateful that I’m feeling much better.”

When a fan responded that they hope she feels better and continues to drink water, Roxanne responded, “Thanks/staying hydrated helps so that the veins won’t collapse.”

Roxanne has been a regular on Teen Mom 2, and is known for passionately standing up for her daughter Briana, as she deals with the fathers of her two children.

Briana is currently dating castmate Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and shares 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex Devoin Austin, and 5-month-old Stella with ex Luis Hernandez.

In the most recent season of the MTV show, Roxanne came down on Hernandez for cheating on her daughter.

“You know, being that you was a little bit older, I was kind of expecting a little bit more from you,” she said. “And I’m sorry that I put that pressure on you, because that was not my intent, but the truth of the fact is, I expected a lot more from you.”

“Oh my God, Luis, I expected — you’re 31 years old!” she added. “I don’t know what to say, I’m just shocked. Shocked. This is bad.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Roxy991Roxy