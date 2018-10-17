‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Dating New Man After Javi Marroquin Split

Briana DeJesus has found a new man months after her breakup from Teen Mom 2 co-star Javi Marroquin.

In a slideshow of photos posted to Instagram Wednesday morning, DeJesus posed with her new beau in front of a roller coaster.

“My sweet love, thank you for shining your light into the darkness that was surrounding me,” she captioned the images.

Many of DeJesus’ followers were happy for the 24-year-old and took to the comments section of the post to tell her as much.

“You look really happy! I hope everything works out for you,” one person wrote. “You deserve it !!”

“I’m glad he’s making you happy girl! You deserve NOTHING but the best!” another said.

“Omg u guys are soo cute,” someone else wrote.

DeJesus recently dated Marroquin, who is the ex-husband and baby daddy of fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry. Lowry and DeJesus squared off during an altercation at a Teen Mom reunion in August, proving that tempers and tensions are still high between the two moms, despite the fact that both of their relationships with Marroquin are over.

The root of the feud that caused the explosive fight is DeJesus’ relationship with Marroquin, which was hot and heavy for a few months before they called things off in January. Marroquin and Lowry share 4-year-old son Lincoln together, and although he and DeJesus were together for only a short time, they nearly got engaged.

Lowry refuses to see Marroquin and DeJesus’ short-lived relationship as legitimate. “I think that both of them will never admit that both of them wanted it for publicity and for airtime,” she explained during the August reunion. “Both of them, not just Javi.”

Following his relationship with DeJesus, Marroquin is expecting another baby with on-again, off-again girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Meanwhile, DeJesus has baby no. 3 on her mind. In July, she went on a Twitter frenzy when she hinted at her desire to have another child, although she said she’s not planning on that happening any time soon.

“Need a little boy and I’m set lol ( not any time soon tho ),” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

If she does get pregnant with a baby boy, she’s already got the name picked out: “My 3rd baby is going to be named Whimsy Rose if I ever have another girl,” she said, adding that it would be “Maddox Moon” if she had a boy.