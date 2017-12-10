Briana DeJesus Calls ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member ‘Bitter’

After reports that Briana DeJesus’ relationship with Teen Mom 2 castmate Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, is based on her desire for revenge, the MTV personality is clapping back.

Lmao I really can’t stand a bitter bitch — bri (@_BrianaDejesus) December 8, 2017

Thursday, DeJesus tweeted, “Lmao I really can’t stand a bitter b—”

Earlier in the day, Hollywood Life had reported that Lowry thinks Marroquin is “getting played” by his new girlfriend, based on a source they said is close to the mother of three.

“Kailyn feels sorry for Javi right now, she thinks he’s getting played,” the source said. “She does not think this so-called love is sincere on either of their parts, but especially Briana. Kailyn has every reason to believe that Briana is more interested in upsetting her than anything else.”

DeJesus, who is new to the MTV cast, said during the most recent Teen Mom 2 reunion that she had felt a “high school” bullying vibe when she was brought on from the cancelled Teen Mom 3.

“This is a revenge hook-up, it’s not love. Kailyn is rolling her eyes at both of them right now,” the insider said.

Unlike most of her Twitter rants, DeJesus didn’t immediately delete her shade-throwing. Fans thought the message was clearly about Lowry.

She didn’t care, however, tweeting a GIF of rapper Nicki Minaj shrugging.