‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans and Tori Rhyne Are BFFs Again Following David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans’ tumultuous separation from David Eason brought one of her best friends back into her life. After some drama in the past few years, the Teen Mom 2 alum’s friend Tori Rhyne took to Facebook to share she is on good terms with her on-again, off-again best friend once again. She celebrated the sweet reconciliation with a lengthy social media post, accompanied by some throwback photos of their long friendship.

Evans also commemorated the reunion by sharing her friend’s post on her own Facebook page.

“I totally miss you, dude,” Rhyne wrote in the post, as first reported by InTouch. “I can’t wait to see you and the kids soon. So glad we’re friends again. [I don’t care] what people say either. Some people hate us, some people love us. And I, personally, love us. On a side note, I’m very happy for you and also very proud of you. Just wanted to give you a little shout out. So there it is.”

Evans did not publicly add to Rhyne’s message but had a separate tribute to her dear friend. After reposting Rhyne’s status, she tagged her best friend in a meme about what it was like to hang with a close friend in 2007.

“This pic looks exactly like a pic we would’ve taken too,” Tori joked when she saw it.

Evans has been mending fences with many friends and family since she first announced her split from Eason on Oct. 31. She recently turned the page with her ex Nathan Griffiths, whom she shares 5-year-old Kaiser, on Twitter.

“I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with [Jenelle], something we should [have] had [three to four] years ago,” Griffiths wrote on the social media platform on November 21. “Especially one that everyone is supportive with.”

The mom of three responded, “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.“

Since her separation, Evans, Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley have moved to Nashville, Tennessee to start a new life. She was granted a temporary retraining order against Eason shortly after news of the split surfaced, and the order was extended at a court hearing in the Tennessee city Monday, with reports claiming Evans is looking for witnesses to testify at an upcoming custody hearing.

Aside from the legal drama, it appears Evans is doing much better since her move, as wells the kids.

“She has moved [to Nashville],” a source told Radar recently. “She is in a an apartment there with the children.”