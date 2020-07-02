‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Says ‘Trust No One’ Amid David Eason Legal Battle

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently announced that she was leaving husband David Eason, and the two are now involved in a a court battle due to a restraining order Evans received against her ex. On Tuesday, Evans appeared to reference her current situation on Twitter, sharing a cryptic message that read, “Once again, trust no one.”

Evans was granted a temporary restraining order against Eason in early November, and the order was extended for another two weeks by a judge in Nashville this week, Radar Online reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her initial filing, Evans detailed 11 alleged incidents involving Eason over the past two years that included physical and verbal abuse, destroying her property and killing her dog, Nugget. She also wrote that his threats had “escalated” in recent days.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” the former MTV star wrote, via E! News. “Given his actions and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him… For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls, or on the internet.”

The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley and Evans is mom to sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships. Evans announced her decision to leave her husband on social media in late October.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she continued. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am,” the reality star concluded. “Me and my kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bruce Glikas