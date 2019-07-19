‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Says Stepdaughter Maryssa Wants to Be Vet Following David Eason Dog Slaying

Jenelle Evans revealed another way David Eason killing her dog, Nugget, might have changed her family. While the couple has said that the controversy and subsequent legal issues brought them closer together, 11-year-old Maryssa seemed to throw a little shade at her father and stepmom when she revealed her chosen profession when she grows up.

Evans revealed Thursday photos of the children before they went back to school. In Maryssa’s photo, she revealed that her stepdaughter wants to be a veterinarian. Fans were quick to comment on the coincidental choice, given the controversy surrounding Nugget’s death.

“Wow, the irony of Maryssa wanting to be a vet,” commented one fan, as first noted by InTouch.

“Hopefully, Maryssa can teach her father how to PROPERLY put down animals in the future,” another said.

A third user wrote: “She wants to be a vet so she can save the lives of the dogs her dad keeps killing.”

Fans also noticed Evans’ son Kaiser’s chosen profession, police officer in the photo gallery and made jokes about it as well.

“[He] probably wants to be a cop so he can rescue his mommy,” one fan commented.

“He can grow up and arrest his stepfather,” another one wrote.

A third agreed, writing that his chalkboard is “so telling.”

“A cop and a vet [laughing out loud]. Wonder why?” another Instagram user wrote.

“[These] kids [are] looking for a way to rectify their lives,” Another one noted.

Evans’ and Eason’s dog drama began in May after Evans revealed her husband had allegedly shot and killed her beloved Nugget after it bit their daughter Ensley, 2. The controversy led to Evans being fired from Teen Mom 2, as well as child protective services temporarily taking custody of the children away from the duo.

Following the children’s return to the home, police authorities revealed no charges would be filed against Eason due to lack of evidence. At the time they also claimed Evans had said the whole thing had been a publicity stunt gone wrong.

The former reality star has maintained she never said those things and previously asked fans to stop asking her about it as she and the family moves on from the difficult chapter. The family has since also adopted two new puppies into their home. Through it all, Evans says she believes Eason killed her dog.

Evans is set to be replaced on Teen Mom 2 by Jade Cline in the upcoming new season of the MTV series.