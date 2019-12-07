‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Playtime Photo of Her Daughter Ensley Amid David Eason Split

Former Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans has posted a few new photos of her daughter Ensley. Evans chose not to upload the pictures to her main Instagram account and instead posted them on the account she manages on the 2-year-old’s behalf. In the pictures, the toddlers is shown in the middle of playtime, sitting on a rug as she plays with blocks. Evans captioned the snap with a quote from her daughter about how much she loves her blocks.

View this post on Instagram “Blocks are my favorite.” 💁🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Ensley Eason (@ensleyjolie_) on Dec 6, 2019 at 9:24pm PST

The picture gallery has been liked more than 800 times since it was posted late Friday night.

Evans previously shared a series of Christmas photos on Ensley’s account, showing the toddler playing with an ornament in front of a Christmas tree. The former Teen Mom 2 personality wrote that her daughter was helping decorate for the yuletide season.

View this post on Instagram “Helping Mommy with #Christmas stuff” 🎄✨ A post shared by Ensley Eason (@ensleyjolie_) on Dec 5, 2019 at 7:05am PST

These photos come as Evans is in the process of divorcing Ensley’s father, David Eason. The mother-daughter duo has moved out of the family’s North Carolina home and reportedly moved somewhere near Nashville, Tennessee.

Evans first revealed she was leaving Eason in an Oct. 31 Instagram post.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media these past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” Evans wrote. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked me how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

