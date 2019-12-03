‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Puts Dating Rumors to Bed Amid David Eason Divorce

Jenelle Evans seems to be evolving in the few weeks since her split from ex-husband David Eason. After a summer full of drama involving Eason, her children and her dismissal from Teen Mom 2, it would seem that Evans is finally turning a corner.

Just don’t expect her to tie herself down any time soon.

The former Teen Mom 2 star has been positive as can be following her decision to leave Eason, expressing as much on social media over Thanksgiving.

“Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself,” Evans wrote on Thanksgiving alongside a photo of herself and her children.

Fans are also chiming in about Evans and saying she looks “happy” and “relaxed” for the first time in years.

“She has been through hell with this guy. I get that she didn’t leave when she should’ve, but she was probably terrified for her [life] because he probably threatened her if she left he would do something,” a fan wrote in the comments of Evans’ Thanksgiving post. “As much as I’m not a fan of her choices she make when certain things went down after the dog etc, but I’m glad she finally came to her senses to leave him. She looks pretty dang happy, same with all the kids.”

But many fans and reports have been pointing to Evans’ dating life in the wake of divorce decision, pointing out that she’s been cozying up to her other ex Nathan Griffith and may also be playing the field already.

But according to Evans, this is not the case.

“Y’all need to chill,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “I’m not dating anyone.” She also added a facepalm emoji and a crying laughter emoji.

The post sparked several trolls and fans to chime in with derision and support.

“With your track record, you almost skip dating and go directly to unhappily married,” one critic responded.

“Even if you are…[it’s] your business,” another more supportive commenter wrote. “Ignore the haters and love those kiddos AND yourself.”

“Not according to David,” another troll wrote, citing posts from Eason that he has since made private.

“Probably a good thing. Take a solid year or 2 to focus on yourself and your kids. Only way things are gonna get better.”

The calm truly seems to be settling in before the storm of courtroom drama makes its way into the story. Eason has shown he is willing to fight and hasn’t kept quiet about Evans on his social media feed.

If Evans truly seeks full custody of Ensley, it could turn ugly very quickly.