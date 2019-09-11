‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Feels ‘Like a Snack’ in Plunging Red Suit at NYFW

Jenelle Evans was clearly feeling herself as she debuted her JE cosmetics line at New York Fashion Week, showing off some serious skin as she posed for photos shirtless in a plunging bright red suit, which she paired with long wavy locks. The former Teen Mom 2 star flaunted her look on Instagram as she posed with her brow kit and husband David Eason after the launch event, sharing a video of herself posing in front of a sign featuring her brand name.

“Felt like a snack last night,” she wrote, adding, “The [JE Cosmetics] launch was amazing and couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Under another photo of her look, she wrote, “Red looks so good,” paying tribute to Eason under their couple’s photo by captioning it, “Love you to the moon and back.” Eason shared the same couple’s photo to his account, gushing over his wife in the capyion and saying how proud he was of her for launching the cosmetics line.

“[Jenelle Evans] you make me so proud! Everyone should be proud of you for the woman you have become!” he wrote. “This [JE Cosmetics] eyebrow kit is just the very beginning of something so special and so unique that you will not find it anywhere else! Soon you will have the whole eyebrow game on lock babe! We cannot wait for the future plans for this project, eventually blossoming into the best eyebrow grooming and makeup system that anyone would ever need!”

Fashion Week certainly was eventful for the couple, who while in New York, confessed once again to Eason shooting and killing the couple’s French bulldog, Nugget, after the pup nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley’s face.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason told PEOPLE Now Tuesday. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.”

“If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again,” he continued, claiming, “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

Evans defended her husband, saying, “David has grown up in the country lifestyle — he hunts, he fishes. The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people are scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don’t understand it from David’s perspective,” Evans said. “His father taught him, ‘Don’t let any animal hurt you’ … and he just thought what he was doing was best.”

In the aftermath, during which the couple was investigated by police and Child Protective Services, losing their children temporarily, Evans said of her husband, “He does realize that what he did was wrong. And he does realize that he shouldn’t have done it. And he said, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t realize how bad it was going to hurt everyone.’”

“He didn’t realize how big that was going to be if it did get out. He also isn’t used to social media or being on TV or anything like that,” she continued. “I’ve been around it since 2009. I know my actions from the past have made me learn not to do those mistakes again. David is learning from everything that is happening.”

