‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Dropped by Cosmetics Manufacturer Only Weeks After Launch

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been dropped by another company. A cosmetics manufacturer that made Evans’ new eyebrow kit that sales were far under their expectations and they will no longer work with her. Evans was also fired by MTV back in May over the dog shooting scandal involving her husband, David Eason.

“XJ Beauty sent Jenelle a termination letter on September 19,” a source told Radar Online on Wednesday. “It stated that XJ Beauty will no longer be involved or work with JE Cosmetics and Jenelle Evans.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source said all the unsold inventory will be sent to Evans by Oct. 19. “Jenelle hasn’t signed the letter yet,” the source added.

On Sept. 19, Radar Online reported that only 150 of Evans’ Universal Brow Kit were sold. They were listed at $40 and reportedly got negative reviews. Even Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Ashley Jones tweeted she would not review it because it was only available in one color.

“I will NOT be buying Jenelle’s brow kit cause it only comes in 1 color and none of them are dark enough for my brows,” Jones tweeted. “So, sorry guys.”

There already was speculation that XJ Beauty was no longer working with Evans’ JE Cosmetics after a Reddit user claimed XJ terminated the deal. The Reddit user claimed to have obtained an email in which the XJ team said they have “nothing to do with JE Cosmetics as of now.”

Evans quickly responded to the rumors with a statement on her Instagram Story.

“Due to the issues with the other company we were working with, we have decided to cut ties,” she said. “We are sorry for anyone not happy with their kits. We will be doing meet and greet/giveaways for the kits while coming up with new products.”

“Note to self: Do everything on your own. Be your own boss,” Evans wrote in another post on Oct. 9. “Honestly the people that I thought was a great team… wasn’t. When I did this from the beginning, on my own, everything worked out better. I am now taking over my company and not letting anyone else.”

On Thursday, Evans did another Q&A session with fans and was asked about the Radar Online reports. She denied only selling 150 eyebrow kits and later confirmed that no termination letter was signed. She reported what she said Wednesday, that she “switched companies” to distribute her produced.

“My lawyer is handling all the legal side of things,” she wrote. “Was promised a lot from the other company and nothing happened that was planned.”

In May, MTV dropped Evans after her husband shot and killed the family dog for nipping at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. They lost custody of their children temporarily, until custody agreements were reinstated in July.

Photo credit: Getty Images