‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Re-Locks Instagram Following Goat Photo, Dog-Killing Comments

David Eason has made his Instagram profile private again after being faced with an influx of comments on him shooting and killing his family’s pet French bulldog, Nugget, before estranged wife Jenelle Evans announced she was leaving him. While the former Teen Mom 2 star had recently made his profile public, the backlash he faced after sharing a photo with a goat seemed to be too much for him.

Old boy went back to private to get him some more followers…#NotTodaySatan #davideason pic.twitter.com/crJFgx0zAl — Brenda Murph (@mamurf41) November 27, 2019

“This is Maaary,” Eason captioned the photo he posted with a goat Sunday. “She’s a sweetheart.”

Of the many negative replies in the comment section, one follower struck a chord when they wrote, “You killed a dog. ‘Nuff said.” Eason quickly fired back, “So did your veterinarian,” followed not long after by making his profile private.

In September, Eason attempted to defend his killing the dog in an interview with PEOPLE, saying the dog at nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley’s face.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason said. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

He added, “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

Sticking by Eason at the time may have cost Evans her role on Teen Mom 2, but on Oct. 31, the reality personality announced she was taking her children and leaving her husband.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans added. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

