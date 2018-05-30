‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Adam Lind Released From Jail After Violating Stalking Protection Order

Teen Mom 2 dad Adam Lind is a free man again, well at least for now. Chelsea Houska‘s ex was released from jail Tuesday after being arrested for violating a stalking protection order the day prior, reports Radar.

A spokesperson for Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota told the publication that he was released Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. after a court hearing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As previously reported, he was originally picked up early Memorial Day Monday for an alleged “new violation of a stalking protection order,” Officer Kastner told Radar the time. A warrant had been issued for him in April.

According to the Minnehaha inmate listing report, Lind is facing charges of “violation of a stalking protection order,” “violation of protection or no contact order,” and “non-support of a minor child.” No bond was listed, so Lind won’t be released out of jail by paying a bond until a bail amount is set by the assigned judge during a hearing.

Lind has had a lot of run-ins with the police recently. In the last few years, he has been in trouble for allegedly stalking his on-again, off-again girlfriend Brooke Beaton, who filed a restraining order against him several years ago, as previously reported.

Due to his penchant for getting in trouble with the law, Lind is not allowed to see his daughter with Teen Mom 2 ex Houska, 8-year-old Aubree, outside of supervised visitation. According to court documents obtained by Radar in January, Lind is no longer permitted to interact with Aubree, but his parents are still allowed visits with their granddaughter.

“One weekend a month Aubree will be with his parents from Friday to Sunday. Adam may not be present when Aubree is with Donna,” a court document noted.

Regardless, Lind was allegedly caught spending time with his daughter while visiting his parents, causing Houska to become upset over the violation of the custody agreement.

A source told Radar, “Chelsea let his parents have her for a couple of hours. It wasn’t their time to have her.”

The insider said that Lind, who has also faced drug use and domestic violence claims over the past year, was at his parents’ during a weekend visit and posted a Snapchat of himself hanging out with his daughter.

“[Chelsea is] livid and won’t do that anymore. These grandparents haven’t learned a damn thing. [One] can definitely tell where Adam gets the rules and law don’t apply to him attitude,” the source told Radar.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.