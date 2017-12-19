‘Teen Mom 2’ Ex Adam Lind Charged With Domestic Assault

After being arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend last month, Adam Lind is facing charges of domestic assault.

Lind, who shares daughter Aubree, 8, with Teen Mom 2 cast member Chelsea Houska DeBoer, was charged with four counts of the crime, according to court documents obtained by Radar.

“He did attempt to cause bodily injury to another and had the actual ability to cause the injury,” Lincoln County court records said of the first count.

For the second count, Lind “did recklessly cause bodily injury to another.”

He was also charged with “attempting by physical menace or credible threat to put another in fear of imminent bodily harm, with or without the actual ability to harm the other person.”

For the final count, Lind was charged with intentionally causing bodily harm which did not result in serious bodily injury to another.

The former MTV cast member was first arrested in connection to these charges on Nov. 2 after allegedly physically abusing ex Stasia Huber, who was soon after granted an order of protection against him.

“While under the influence of drugs, alcohol and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn’t leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER,” she alleged in court documents. “We broke up for a while after that.”

The 28-year-old was arrested for violating his probation and taken to Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota for violating his no contact order at the beginning of December, and was allowed out on bond.

Houska has been trying to strip Lind of many of his visitation rights after his recent arrests.

“She wants to cut back on Aubree going to Adam’s parent’s house,” a source told Radar. “She wants more of a regular grandparent visitation, not a visitation like the other parent where she has to go every other weekend. Maybe just once a month.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@adamjoelind