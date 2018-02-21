‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Adam Lind Has Warrant Issued for His Arrest

Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s ex Adam Lind is in trouble with the law again, this time facing a warrant out for his arrest in South Dakota.

The Teen Mom 2 ex, with whom DeBoer shares 8-year-old daughter Aubree, reportedly has a warrant out due to his failure to pay child support to the mother of his 4-year-old child Paislee, Taylor Halbur.

“He has a warrant out for his arrest for being behind on child support,” a spokesperson for the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota told Radar Tuesday. “The warrant is for $2,025.”

A source close to Lind confirmed the warrant is for his child support case with Halbur. “He owes her over $16,000 in child support,” the source told Radar.

A clerk for Minnehaha County Court said Lind’s child support was modified on Feb. 12.

“Petitioner Lind was ordered to pay child support for Paislee Lind $500 per month,” the clerk explained.

That’s a significant reduction in support for Linda, which was reported by Radar to be $1,203 per month for Paislee in March 2017.

Not only has Lind fallen behind on child support, the source claims he also hasn’t visited his youngest daughter.

“He hasn’t seen Paislee since August,” the source claimed. “He doesn’t call or check in. She doesn’t even see his family.”

Lind has had child support-based warrants out for his arrest in the past, including two in September 2016 for failing to pay more than $9,000 for both Aubree and Paislee. Lind eventually paid up, and the warrants were rescinded.

In addition to child support issues, Lind was arrested on Nov. 2 for domestic assault against an ex-girlfriend. He was arrested again on Dec. 5 for violating the no-contact order against him in the case.

On the same day of his most recent arrest, he was scheduled to appear in court after his ex-fiancée Stasia Huber filed a restraining order against him on Nov. 7. The judge granted a protection order for five years.

A source close to Lind previously told Radar that he “doesn’t set up time” to see either daughter.

“He has the potential to be a good dad when there aren’t obstacles in his way,” the source said. “At the end of the day all that matters though is his actions and his effort and it’s just not there. He only works on his cars and sleeps a lot.”

Houska previously opened up about explaining to Aubree her dad’s absence and history with drugs on the MTV show.

“You wanna sugar coat it, but you don’t want to lie to them,” she said on this season’s reunion episode. “I just say he just doesn’t always make the best decisions, and, because of that, right now it has to be supervised or someone has to be there for your visits.”

Photo Credit: MTV